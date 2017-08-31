Man in court over alleged Edinburgh hit-and run

Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The incident took place on Ferry Road near Drylaw Police Station in Edinburgh

A man has appeared in court charged with injuring a 10-year-old boy by knocking him over on a motorbike.

The child suffered serious injuries in the incident on Ferry Road in Edinburgh on 19 August.

Conor Whalen faces 12 charges including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and report a collision and theft of a motorbike.

The 20-year-old, from Edinburgh, made no plea or declaration during the private hearing.

He was committed for further examination at the hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and remanded in custody.

Mr Whalen is expected to appear in court again at a later date.