Councillors to decide over Edinburgh Royal High School hotel plan

Image copyright Kim Traynor Image caption The Old Royal High School was vacated in 1968

Councillors are to decide if revised plans to convert an Edinburgh landmark into a luxury hotel are to proceed.

Duddingston House Properties wants to convert the former Royal High School into a five star hotel but its revised plans face significant objections.

The A-listed building on Calton Hill has lain empty for almost half a century.

Opponents of the scheme insist the designs are unsuitable in a World Heritage Site.

The first designs for the 19th century building, which was once a potential home for the Scottish Parliament, were rejected by city planners.

'Adverse impact'

Council officers have recommended that revised proposals also be refused.

A report out last week presented said the plan would have a "significant adverse impact" on the site and does not comply with national guidelines on historic buildings.

The proposal includes partial demolition of the existing structure, and the building of additional accommodation wings for the hotel.

Developers said the plan would see the building become a "world class" facility and is the only realistic option for the site.