Man hurt in Livingston hit-and-run after police pursuit

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car being pursued by police in Livingston.

Officers are trying to find the driver of a red Citroen C3 which they were following on Monday afternoon.

Police in a marked car had signalled to the car to stop on Ladywell Road at about 16:15 but it failed to do so and struck a man at Deans Road North.

The Citroen then hit two other vehicles near Eliburn roundabout before stopping and leaving the scene.

The 54-year-old man is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The Citroen had initially been travelling south on Ladywell Road with the pursuit ending at the Carmondean Centre roundabout.

Attempted murder

At the Eliburn roundabout it struck a Ford Fiesta and a Lexus travelling in the opposite direction.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Livingston CID, said: "An extensive investigation into this incident is currently under way by both detectives and officers from the Road Policing Unit and we've already spoken to a number of people as part of our inquiries.

"However, we'd urge anyone who may have seen the Citroen travelling in the area beforehand, who witnessed the pursuit or saw the collisions take place, or those who saw the Citroen come to a stop and anyone leaving the vehicle get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"As is standard procedure when there has been police involvement or contact prior to a serious incident such as this, the circumstances of this collision have been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner."