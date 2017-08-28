Edinburgh fire crews called out to Stockbridge blaze
- 28 August 2017
Fire crews have been called out to a blaze in the roof of a building in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Gloucester Place just before 15:00. Flames were seen rising above the roof of the building.
Up to 20 firefighters were reported to be on the scene, with a high-lift unit among those deployed.
Police Scotland officers were also called out, and traffic controls put in place in the local area.