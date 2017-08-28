Cyclist seriously injured in crash at Livingston roundabout

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision with a car in Livingston, West Lothian.

The incident took place at about 18:10 on Friday on the Eliburn North Roundabout, at the junction with Houston Road.

The 44-year-old woman cyclist was involved in a collision with a Nissan Note car.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after sustaining serious injuries.

The male driver of the Nissan was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston as a precaution before being released.

Relevant information

The road was closed for four hours while police carried out investigations.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sgt Fraser Wood said: "In particular, we would like to speak to a male who spoke to paramedics and said he witnessed what happened, but left before police arrived.

"We would urge him, and anyone else with any relevant information, to get in touch as soon as possible."