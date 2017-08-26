Edinburgh Fringe comedy award shared for first time

Image caption Hannah Gadsby and John Robins both win £10,000 prize money

The main comedy award at the Edinburgh Fringe has been shared by two comics for the first time in its 37-year history.

John Robins and Hannah Gadsby picked up the Edinburgh Comedy award - and the £10,000 prize money - at an award ceremony in the city.

Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith - who won the prize in 1997 - presented the awards.

Other previous winners, including Al Murray, were in the audience.

The Edinburgh Comedy Awards said it was an "unprecedented year for comedy".

The winner of the best newcomer award was Natalie Palamides.