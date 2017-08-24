Biker dies after crash with car in Pathhead

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A6093, near the junction with the A68

A 54-year-old man has died after his motorbike was in collision with a car in Pathhead, Midlothian.

The crash happened on the A6093, about 400m from the junction with the A68, at about 15:20 on Wednesday.

The man was riding a Honda Hornet motorbike towards Haddington when he was in collision with a Volkswagen Passat, which was travelling towards Oxenfoord Castle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the road was closed for six hours.

Sgt Gary Taylor, from Police Scotland, said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency service personnel in attendance, the male rider sadly passed away and we are continuing with our investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"I would ask that any motorists who were on the road at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately."