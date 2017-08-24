'Inherently unstable' wall killed Keane Wallis-Bennett

Image copyright facebook Image caption Keane Wallis-Bennett was fatally injured when a changing room wall collapsed on her

A fatal accident inquiry into the death of a school pupil crushed by a wall at an Edinburgh school has determined the structure was "inherently unstable".

Keane Wallis-Bennett, 12, died in the changing rooms of Liberton High School.

Sheriff Principal Mhairi Stephen found "the innocent high-spirited behaviour" of pupils could have caused the freestanding privacy wall to collapse.

She recommended that new warnings should be issued about similar walls.

The determination said Keane died of multiple injuries following the incident on 1 April 2014.

The immediate cause of the wall collapsing was found to be the application of lateral force sufficient to push it beyond its tipping point.

It was "probable" the activities of other pupils who were braced between the wall and a nearby shower wall caused it to move.

But the determination said: "The unstable nature of the wall was the real cause of the accident."

Cracked wall

It identified two main factors.

The first was the design and construction of the wall.

The second was a crack along the horizontal plane of the wall.

The sheriff principal said that although the crack close to its base had been there for "a long period of time" it would not have been obvious to visual inspection.

Although she said there were no reasonable precautions she could recommend which would have avoided the accident, she said a warning about freestanding walls should be reinforced.

She said the Health and Safety Executive, in conjunction with the Scottish government, should ensure an assessment is made of the risk posed by these walls.

This should be in conjunction with remedial measures where the walls cannot be safely and effectively removed.