Owner claims urn found in back of Edinburgh taxi
- 22 August 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
The owner of a small velvet box containing an urn full of ashes which was found in an Edinburgh taxi has come forward.
The "very ornate" urn was discovered at 02:00 on Sunday 30 April.
Police in Edinburgh posted a message on their Facebook page on Tuesday to say the urn had been claimed.
It said: "Good news folks! As a result of your help in sharing our wee appeal to find the owner of an urn, a man has come forward to claim the item."