Owner claims urn found in back of Edinburgh taxi

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police had released a picture of the urn in a bid to find its owner

The owner of a small velvet box containing an urn full of ashes which was found in an Edinburgh taxi has come forward.

The "very ornate" urn was discovered at 02:00 on Sunday 30 April.

Police in Edinburgh posted a message on their Facebook page on Tuesday to say the urn had been claimed.

It said: "Good news folks! As a result of your help in sharing our wee appeal to find the owner of an urn, a man has come forward to claim the item."