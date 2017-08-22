Fife nursing home fire residents moved to new home

Image copyright Jim Mcdermid

Residents who were evacuated from a nursing home in Fife after a major fire are being moved to another home in Glenrothes.

The elderly residents were initially cared for in hotels after the blaze broke out at Forth Bay Nursing Home in Kincardine on Monday afternoon.

The residents and staff are now being accommodated by the council at Napier House in Glenrothes.

About 60 firefighters used water jets to tackle the fire.

The fire service was called to the home in Walker Street at about 15:20.

Members of the public came to the aid of the residents by helping them to find shelter.

Police Scotland said all residents and staff had been accounted for.

There are not thought to have been any injuries, but part of the nursing home roof has been destroyed in the blaze.

Image copyright Jon Benson

Forth Bay is home to up to 53 residents, some of whom have dementia or complex health conditions.

Caring Homes, who run the nursing home, said all the residents were evacuated safely.

Emergency planning is now under way to find longer-term accommodation for the residents.