Appeal after missing Edinburgh woman seen with man

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Fiona McMaster was seen with the man on Sunday 13 August

Police searching for an Edinburgh woman have released a CCTV image of a man she was seen with after she went missing.

Fiona McMaster was last seen at about 16:40 on 8 August outside the Marks and Spencer store in Morningside Road.

She has not returned home or made contact with family or friends since.

Police now believe the 41-year-old is in the Glasgow area after she was seen with a man buying food from the Key Store in Great Western Road on Sunday 13 August.

Officers have released an image of the man and asked anyone who could help identify him to contact police immediately.

Ms McMaster is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall with a heavy build and shoulder-length, dark brown curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a red fleece with a grey jumper, a pink T-shirt underneath and grey trainers. She was also carrying a dark rucksack and a large shopping bag.

Ins Graeme Nisbet said: "As part of our ongoing investigation we are eager to trace this male and Fiona as soon as possible, to ensure Fiona is safe and well.

"We ask anyone who may have seen Fiona or they believe they know where either Fiona, or this man, can be found is urged to come forward.

"I would also ask that Fiona get in touch with us, or with family or friends, and let us know she is alright."