Three arrested over armed robbery in Winchburgh

Three men have been arrested following an armed robbery in West Lothian.

A group of men entered the Jet garage at the Glendevon Service Station in Winchburgh on Thursday 6 July and stole a three-figure sum of cash after threatening staff with weapons.

On Monday, three addresses in Drumacre Road, Bridgeness Lane and Miller Crescent, Bo'ness were searched.

Three men aged 18, 24 and 27 were detained and subsequently charged.

They are all due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court.