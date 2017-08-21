Residents evacuated from fire at Kincardine nursing home

Image copyright Jon Benson

The residents of a nursing home in Fife have been evacuated following a fire in the property.

Firefighters were called to the Forth Bay Nursing Home in Walker Street, Kincardine, at about 15:20.

Police Scotland said all residents and staff had been accounted for. There are not thought to have been any injuries.

Properties in the surrounding streets were also evacuated as a precaution and nearby roads were closed, including an access road to the Kincardine Bridge.

Image copyright Google Image caption All staff and residents at the The Forth Bay Nursing Home have been accounted for

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "A total of nine fire engines and two height appliances as well as a command support unit and fire investigation unit were immediately mobilised to the scene.

"Firefighters are presently working to bring the fire under control using powerful water jets.

"There are no confirmed casualties."

Police asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.