Man seriously injured in Royal Mile attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the Marchbrae shop on the Royal Mile

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

He was attacked at about 01:10 on Saturday morning after he challenged a man who had made an offensive comment towards his female partner.

The attacker had been with three other men when the incident happened near the Marchbrae clothing shop.

The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for a serious leg injury and a minor head injury.

The suspect was described as being white, in his 40s, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket with a white shirt underneath.

Det Con Ryan Lee, from Gayfield CID, said: "This assault has resulted in some painful injuries for the victim and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible.

"Despite the time, the area was likely still very busy, with many people making their way to and from festival events and so anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"We would also urge the other members of the suspect's group to come forward, as their friend's actions have left a man in hospital and behaviour like this cannot be tolerated."