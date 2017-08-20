Boy, 10, seriously hurt in motorbike hit-and-run in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place on Ferry Road near Drylaw Police Station in Edinburgh on Saturday

A 10-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being knocked down by a motorbike in a hit-and-run incident in Edinburgh.

Police said the child was struck as he used a pedestrian crossing near Drylaw Police Station on Ferry Road at about 18:35 on Saturday.

Officers said a number of motorbikes were seen driving dangerously in the area around the same time.

They appealed for witnesses and anyone with video footage to contact them.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the city's Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Increased patrols

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger said: "This is a horrific collision which has left a young boy seriously injured.

"The boy was crossing the pedestrian crossing on the green man when he was struck by the motorcycle and knocked to the ground sustaining what are described as serious injuries.

"The motorcyclist drove on with no apparent thought for the horrific injuries sustained by the young boy in the collision.

"We are carrying out door-to-door and other inquiries into this collision, and also in relation to other reports in the immediate area of incidents of dangerous and reckless driving by motorcyclists around this time."

Police have urged anyone who has recorded video footage of the incident or its aftermath, or of the motorcycles being driven in an anti-social manner in the north-west of Edinburgh, to come forward.

Insp John Elliot added: "Police Scotland has increased patrols in the Drylaw area in order to provide reassurance to the local community and to ensure there is no repeat of this anti-social behaviour.

"These patrols will be visible in the coming days. I would urge anyone who may have any concerns, or information which might help us, to approach any of our patrols in the area where they can speak with the officers themselves."