Search for owner after urn found in Edinburgh taxi

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released a picture of the urn in a bid to find its owner

A small velvet box containing an urn full of ashes has been found in the back of an Edinburgh taxi.

The "very ornate" urn was discovered at 02:00 on Sunday 30 April.

Police Scotland said so far no-one had come forward to claim the item. The urn is dark grey and white.

Officers appealed for its owners to contact them. It is being held at the lost property department at Fettes Police Station.