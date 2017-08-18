Work begins on £80m Edinburgh Airport expansion

Image copyright Edinburgh Airport Image caption The expansion will include six more gates at Edinburgh Airport

Work has begun on an £80m expansion at Edinburgh Airport, following predictions of a big rise in passenger numbers.

A new three-storey extension will provide six more gates and more space for shops and customs and immigration when it is finished next summer.

Edinburgh Airport officials are expecting passenger numbers to go up by 16.5 million by 2021.

The expansion is part of the airport's £220m capital investment programme.

The extension will stretch from the existing gate 12 area, covering the old east end service yard, out to the Gogar Burn.

Image copyright Edinburgh Airport

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport chief executive, said: "This is a major investment for the capital and Scotland and further establishes Edinburgh Airport as one of the most innovative and forward thinking airports in the UK.

"We are Scotland's busiest airport and the fastest growing airport in the UK - and that demand is only going to grow with record numbers of passengers we expect to see passing through the terminal.

"There have been times this summer where we've experienced busy periods that have impacted on our service and this investment in new facilities will ensure we have the infrastructure needed to handle more passengers and provide them with a positive experience whether arriving or departing.

"As Scotland's gateway to the world, it's vital that we have first class infrastructure and we will continue to invest in that, creating more jobs, supporting the economy and opening up Scotland to the world."