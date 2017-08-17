Teenager charged over Denbeath Bowling Club blaze in Fife
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have charged a teenager following a large fire at a bowling club in Fife.
Residents were warned to keep their windows closed because of the amount of smoke from the blaze at Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, which started at 12:35 on Wednesday.
Officers have charged a 15-year-old boy with wilful fire-raising.
Police Scotland said they were following a positive line of inquiry in relation to another suspect.