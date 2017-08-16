Firefighters tackle huge blaze at bowling club in Fife

Image copyright Emily Kemp

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a bowling club in Fife.

The blaze broke out at Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, Fife, at 12:35.

Police are warning people to keep their windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the air. Surrounding roads are closed and police are diverting drivers away from the area.

The bowling club is next to Denbeath Primary School in the town, however there have been no injuries.

