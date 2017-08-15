Man charged over bus stop attack in East Calder
- 15 August 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop in West Lothian by a man in high visibility clothing.
The 33-year-old woman was at a bus stop between Drovers Road and Little Sheil Road in East Calder when she was attacked on Monday 10 July at 07:40.
The 34-year-old alleged assailant is also charged with breach of the peace.
He appeared before Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday and due to appear again on 25 October.