Tribute to superbike rider killed in East Fortune race

Tributes have been paid to a superbike rider who died after coming off his bike in a championship race in East Lothian.

Frank Dignan, 63, from Haddington, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the Scottish Superbikes race on Saturday in nearby East Fortune.

The race was suspended and officers said inquiries were continuing.

The motor club Mr Dignan belonged to said he would be "terribly missed".

A statement from Melville Motor Club said: "Frankie was competing in the motorcycle racing event at his local circuit, East Fortune, when he fell at Campbell's Hairpin, towards the end of the Scottish Superbikes race.

"He was attended immediately by the circuit medical team and sent by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

"Frankie had raced at East Fortune since 1974 and will be terribly missed.

"The Melville Club sends its sincere condolences to his family and friends."

A spokesman for Police Scotland addded: "Police in East Lothian responded to East Fortune at about 14:50 on Saturday after a motorcycle rider came of his bike during the Scottish Auto Cycle Union championship race.

"As a result of this incident, the 63-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Racing was suspended and road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries."