Passenger dies after bus brakes suddenly in Linlithgow

An elderly passenger has died after a bus in West Lothian braked suddenly, causing her to fall.

The 82-year-old woman was on a number 38A First bus in High Street in Linlithgow on Saturday.

She was taken by ambulance to St John's Hospital, Livingston, shortly after 16:25.

The woman died in hospital at about 21:00. Police said her death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Insp Richard Latto, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the lady's family at this sad time.

"We are eager to establish to dull circumstances of this incident and would ask anyone who was on the 38A bus in Linlithgow High Street, or who saw the incident from the street, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."