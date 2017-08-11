Man to stand trial over baby Hayley Davidson's death

A man is to stand trial next year charged with the murder of a baby girl in Fife.

Gordon McKay, 37, is accused of killing five-month old Hayley Davidson.

It is claimed on various occasions between the day Hayley was born on 9 September 2015 and 14 February 2016 Mr McKay assaulted her in Buckhaven. She died in hospital on 17 February 2016.

Mr McKay denies the accusations. The judge at the High Court in Glasgow set a trial date for next February.