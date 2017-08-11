Drag star Conchita cancels festival show over visa row

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst has cancelled an appearance at the Edinburgh International Festival because the musicians she was due to perform with have been denied visas.

The bearded drag Queen was due to sing with Basalt, an ensemble of three Syrian artists based in Vienna.

The group were meant to be performing at the opening concert in the New European Song book series.

Conchita, who won Eurovision in 2014, is based in Vienna.

She has refused to travel without Amjad Khaboura, Noor Eli Khoury and Almonther Alshoufi, all of whom have lived in Austria for at least two years.