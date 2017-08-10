Bomb squad called out after woman's body found in house
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A bomb disposal team was called out after a woman was found dead at a house in Edinburgh.
Officers found an explosive device, thought to be a "flashbang" grenade, when they were called to Elgin Street, Leith, at 12:50.
Police are treating the death of the 51-year-old woman as unexplained and have launched an investigation.
A spokesman said the device was made safe but a controlled explosion was not required.