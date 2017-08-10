Bus driver charged with careless driving 'after woman hit in road'

Image copyright Google

A bus driver is to stand trial accused of causing a woman serious injury by running a red light before knocking her down in Fife.

Andrew Swan is charged with driving a bus "without due care or attention" on North Street, St Andrews, on 10 December 2016.

Prosecutors said he failed to observe a red light and failed to slow down or notice Beth Moffat crossing the road.

Mr Swan, 50, from Dundee, denies careless driving.

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned so the defence could view CCTV footage of the incident.

Sheriff George Way set a trial date in November and a pre-trial hearing in October.