In pictures: Capturing the spirit of Edinburgh's Fringe Festival

Now in its 70th year, it seems anything goes at Edinburgh's Fringe Festival. Photographers have captured some of the extraordinary sights greeting visitors, both inside the venues and on the streets of the Scottish capital.

Elixir circus use illusion to tell the story of three enthusiastic, slightly bumbling yet skilfully acrobatic scientists attempting to unravel the secret of life.

The Fringe show Seagulls at The Leith Volcano involves both aerial stunts and actors performing while submerged in 45 tonnes of water at St James Church in Leith.

The National Theatre of China's Luocha Land explores a world where the laws of good and evil have been reversed.

Members of the Catalonian string orchestra Orquestra de Cambra d' Emporda take on movie soundtracks and pop songs, as well as classical hits

Dr Carnesky's Incredible Bleeding Woman explores taboo surrounding the menstrual cycle.

Don't try this at home. A street performer demonstrates the versatility of the rubber glove.

Fire juggling on a tightrope wasn't hard enough for this street artist who capped off his act by balancing a rubber duck on his head.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok serve up their distinctive brand of cabaret in a new show Who Runs the World?

Do I have your attention? Performers are busy drumming up business for their shows on the Royal Mile.

Somebody's got to clean it all up. Every surface is fair game when it comes to advertising your show.

Sign of the times. Security has been ramped up for this year's Edinburgh Festivals as police remain vigilant for terrorist attacks.