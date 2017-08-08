Man reported after bike clocked at 124mph in 50mph zone

Image copyright Google Image caption The motorbike was recorded doing 124mph on the 50mph stretch of the A1 near Newcraighall

A man has been reported to prosecutors after police recorded a motorbike hitting 124mph outside Edinburgh.

The high-performance bike was spotted travelling at more than double the 50mph limit on the A1 near Newcraighall on the evening of Monday, 7 August.

A 48-year-old man has been reported to the to the prosecutor fiscal.

Road Policing Inspector Roger Park urged anyone who witnesses "dangerous or irresponsible driving or riding behaviour" to report it to officers.