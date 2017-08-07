Man hurt in outbuilding explosion

Image copyright Google Image caption The blast happened in an outbuilding of a house in Milton Road

A man has been badly hurt in an explosion outside a house in Fife.

Police Scotland said the 20-year-old suffered "life changing" injuries in the blast in Pittenweem on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Milton Road at about 19:30. The blast was understood to involve pesticides and took place in an outbuilding.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Police said there was no threat to the wider public and the incident appeared to be non-suspicious.