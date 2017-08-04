Girl charged over defibrillator theft from Burntisland street

Image copyright Google Image caption The defibrillator was stolen from a secure cabinet outside the Co-op

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with the theft of a potentially life-saving defibrillator from outside a shop in Fife.

The defibrillator was taken from a secure cabinet outside the Co-op on High Street, Burntisland, at about 02:30 on 26 June.

It was installed by Burntisland First Aid Services Trust in May 2015 after £850 was raised by the local community.

A report on the 17-year-old has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Jimmy Adamson, of Police Scotland, said: "We'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this matter."