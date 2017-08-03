Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two charged over Waverley Bridge assault

Waverley Bridge Image copyright Google

Two men have been arrested and charged over an alleged serious assault.

The incident happened on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh at about 03:30 on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and was taken to hospital.

The men who have been charged, aged 23 and 25, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

