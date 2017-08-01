Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

CCTV images released over stolen Burntisland defibrillator

CCTV Image copyright Police handout

Police have released images of a man and woman they believe could help them in an investigation into a stolen defibrillator.

The life-saving device was stolen at about 02:30 on 26 June from outside the Co-op on High Street in Burntisland, Fife.

It was installed by Burntisland First Aid Services Trust in May 2015 after £850 was raised by the local community.

The images of the man and woman were captured on CCTV.

No-one has yet had to use the defibrillator, which administers an electric shock to the heart during or after a cardiac arrest.

The kit was previously stolen three months after being installed but was soon returned.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites