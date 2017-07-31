Edinburgh Tattoo to welcome 1,200 performers

Image copyright Mark Owens Image caption Buglers from the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines signal the launch of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

More than 1,200 performers from around the world will take part in this year's Royal Military Tattoo in Edinburgh.

The line-up for the 68th annual event includes more than 250 pipers and drummers, five UK military bands and the event's first ever Japanese act.

Major contingents from France, India and the United States will also take part.

The show at Edinburgh Castle will pay tribute to the Royal Navy and the UK's maritime heritage.

The theme for this year's event, "Splash of Tartan", celebrates Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology by hosting more than 3,000 clans folk from 57 clans across the 25 performances.

"Very best acts"

Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer of the tattoo, said: "The finished article is not just hugely entertaining, it is also inspiring. Each year, we reach out across the world to find the very best acts and bring them to Edinburgh.

"We are always looking to bring people together to celebrate the rich differences of our global community. There is something for everyone in this show and an opportunity for all of us to be proud."

UK military bands taking part include the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines, The Queen's Colour Squadron, the Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment and the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Other highlights will be a performance from the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force Central Band and the Indian Naval Band, appearing with an array of colourful dancers.

The Edinburgh Castle esplanade will be transformed into a Highland glen with illustrations from Scottish artist Stref, best known for his cartoons in The Dandy, The Beano, The Broons and Oor Wullie.

The tattoo has also launched its first app to provide an interactive guide to the 2017 show, which takes place from 4-26 August.