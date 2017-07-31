Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Murder charge after man fatally injured in Edinburgh

Guardwell Glen Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was seriously injured in Guardwell Glen on Saturday night

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in Edinburgh.

The man who died was found with serious injuries at a house in Guardwell Glen in the Liberton area, just after 23:00 on Saturday.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.

Police Scotland said a 45-year-old man had been charged in connection with his death, and he was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

