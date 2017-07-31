Murder charge after man fatally injured in Edinburgh
- 31 July 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in Edinburgh.
The man who died was found with serious injuries at a house in Guardwell Glen in the Liberton area, just after 23:00 on Saturday.
He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.
Police Scotland said a 45-year-old man had been charged in connection with his death, and he was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.