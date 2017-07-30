Murder probe launched after death of man in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in the Guardwell Glen area on Saturday night

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a 34-year-old man in Edinburgh.

Police said the man, who has not been named, was found in the Guardwell Glen area of the city at about 23:00 on Saturday.

Officers described the killing as an "isolated incident" and have appealed to the public for information.

Police Scotland have set up a major inquiry unit to help investigate the death.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts, who is leading the inquiry, said: "Detectives from Edinburgh, supported by the major inquiry team, are progressing all inquiries.

"A member of the public may hold a key piece of information that could assist with the investigation, and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything in and around Guardwell Glen about 11pm on Saturday night to get in touch as soon as possible."

Ch Insp Mark Rennie, the area commander for south east Edinburgh, said: "We are keen to reassure residents that, at this stage, the incident appears to be isolated.

"Officers will be carrying out inquiries and on patrol in the area over the next few days to provide support and information to residents."