Appeal to trace woman who helped Kirkcaldy assault victim

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the railway bridge on Dunniker Road

Police have launched an appeal to trace a woman who helped a 17-year-old girl who was attacked in Kirkcaldy.

The teenager was assaulted in Dunniker Road by a group of four men shortly before 22:00 on Friday.

The incident happened near the railway bridge at the junction of Victoria Road. The men were in their early to mid-20s and of muscular build.

Police want to trace a woman who was driving a red car, possibly a Vauxhall, and came to the teenager's aid.

One of the men was described as being 5ft 8in tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue demon jeans.

The men were seen to walk off towards the town centre.

Det Sgt Callum Lawrie said: "Although the victim was not injured‎, this incident has left her shaken and upset.

"We would appeal for any person that was in the area of Dunniker Road last night who might have seen this group of men before or after this incident to contact police on 101."