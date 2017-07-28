Unite to ballot Lothian Buses drivers in Edinburgh over strike

A consultative ballot on possible strike action by Lothian Buses workers is to be held by Unite, it has been announced.

The union said it was over a number of issues with the Edinburgh bus firm.

Lothian Buses said it was "shocked and deeply disappointed" Unite had not tried to resolve any concerns directly.

Lothian Buses drivers took industrial strike action over pay in July 2005. Drivers had been offered a 5% pay increase but wanted just over 6%.

A Lothian Buses spokesman said: "We are shocked and deeply disappointed that Unite have not tried to resolve any concerns with us directly.

"Any industrial action would only bring significant inconvenience to our many customers who rely on our services every day and is not in the best interests of Unite's members and our other staff in the longer term.

"We would strongly encourage Unite to follow the agreed due process for resolving disputes."

Tony Trench, Unite regional officer said: "I am very annoyed about the total disregard for the recognition agreement and the lack of safety they have for the drivers.

"Morale is on the floor."