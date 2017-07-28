Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man in hospital after industrial accident in Broxburn

East Mains industrial estate Image copyright Google

A man is in hospital following an industrial accident in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to East Mains industrial estate in Broxburn just before 09:45

A 24-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The incident happened in Youngs Road in the estate.

