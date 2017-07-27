Three accused of attacks against man in Kirkcaldy

Image copyright Google Image caption The incidents are alleged to have taken place at Craignairn Ltd in Kirkcaldy's Forth Avenue Industrial Estate

Three men will stand trial accused of a 17-month campaign of abuse and attacks on a man at a used car dealership.

Ryan Donnelly, Paul Glancey and Alexander Watson face a total of 10 charges over a series of incidents at Craignairn Ltd in Kirkcaldy's Forth Avenue Industrial Estate.

It is alleged that the victim had his eyebrows and hair shaved off and was put in a metal container.

He also allegedly had to walk through a public place in his boxer shorts.

The three men are also accused of spraying paint in the victim's face, spraying him with brake cleaner, restraining him with cable ties, striking him with a screwdriver and spanner and punching him on the face and body.

Threats of violence

The incidents are alleged to have happened between November 2015 and May 2017.

Donnelly, 31, from Dalgety Bay, who faces seven of the assault charges, also faces a further charge of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats of violence.

Glancey, 42, from Kirkcaldy, is accused of taking part in the container and eyebrow-shaving attacks.

Watson, 44, from Kennoway, is charged over the container, eyebrow and hair-shaving attacks and attacking the man with a screwdriver.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, lawyers for the three men entered not guilty pleas to all the charges against them.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch set a trial date for 30 October and the men were released on bail.