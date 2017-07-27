Man jailed for bid to murder his uncle in Edinburgh

A man who attempted to murder his uncle in a dispute over a dog in Edinburgh has been jailed for nine years.

James McKenna, 25, stabbed David Forbes amid a dispute about an American Bulldog-cross called Kane in Muirhouse Place East in Drylaw on Hogmanay 2015.

Mr Forbes once owned the pet, but had to give it up for a time as he was unable to look after the animal.

It was McKenna who then collected it from a cat and dog home, despite his uncle hoping to be reunited with Kane.

McKenna later turned violent on Hogmanay 2015 and Mr Forbes told a jury: "I tried to get the dog back ...I always wanted him back."

Severe injuries

The 53 year-old suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and hands in the attack by McKenna on Hogmanay 2015.

McKenna was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier been convicted of attempting to murder Mr Forbes.

Lady Scott told him: "The injuries were severe ...it is very fortunate that Mr Forbes did not lose his life."

A trial in Edinburgh heard how the victim had once not been able to look after Kane and believed another relative would care for his pet.

However, it ended up in a home and Mr Forbes said McKenna went to get the dog "on his behalf".

Mr Forbes said it was his intention to have Kane returned to him.

However, he instead ended up in hospital needing emergency surgery after being attacked by McKenna.

Mr Forbes recalled being left with "gaping wounds".

McKenna, from Edinburgh, had denied the murder bid.

The jury heard he told his father in a phone call his uncle had attacked him and "in a panic" he had stabbed him.

Mr Forbes refuted the accusations. He added: "Why would I do that. He is my nephew."

John Keenan, defending, said McKenna recognised the "very significant effect" the incident had had on the family.