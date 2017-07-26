City leader Adam McVey hits back in dress code row

Image copyright Greg Macvean

The new Edinburgh Council leader has hit back at criticism he was not wearing a tie at a signing ceremony saying he was "focused on things that matter".

Adam McVey, 30, came under fire for wearing an open necked shirt at the signing of the Edinburgh's City Deal.

A community councillor wrote to Mr McVey saying it was a "disgraceful" way to represent the city.

However, Mr McVey said dress code had evolved in the last 50 years.

Mr McVey said: "My suits and jumpers will not build the new homes we need or improve the life chances of a single person in the capital.

"I'm focused on delivering the things that matter to Edinburgh. Dress codes have evolved in the last 50 years for women and men.

"Comments about the condition of my collar is only a fraction of the abuse and criticism many women unfortunately still experience for what they wear."

'Walk away'

Norman Tinlin, who is secretary of Fairmilehead community council, told the BBC Scotland news website: "I wrote to Mr McVey in a personal capacity to tell him how I thought it had been a disgraceful way to represent the capital city next to government minsters.

"In my mind he doesn't seem properly dressed. I wear a tie to meetings with councillors and always dress appropriately.

"What he wears on a personal basis is up to him.

"If I was doing business with him and he turned up like this I would walk away from him.

"He is the figure head of the city and I'm concerned about the image he is projecting as the leader of the capital.

"If he was meeting the Queen, I wonder what he would wear, it makes you wonder."

Edinburgh and south east Scotland are to receive a multi-million pound boost after the City Deal was agreed last week.

The UK and Scottish governments are each investing £300m in the project.

The money will be used to support innovation, infrastructure, housing, tourism and culture including a new concert hall in St Andrew Square.

Contributions from councils and universities are expected to take the total investment in the deal to about £1bn.