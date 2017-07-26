Anti-terrorism barriers at Edinburgh Festival

High security barriers are being installed in Edinburgh in a bid to stop terrorists driving vehicles into pedestrians.

The temporary measure is being installed ahead of the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe.

Police Scotland said although there was no specific intelligence to suggest the events would be targeted, the UK terrorism threat remains "severe".

The National Barrier Asset (NBA) system is provided by UK government.

The Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe is the largest arts festival in the world, lasting for just over three weeks in August.

A review of security has taken place following recent attacks in London and Manchester.

Police Scotland and the City of Edinburgh Council submitted a request for the barriers, which will be paid for by the UK government.

The NBA is a temporary deployed system including high security gates, portals and barriers, which are designed to prevent hostile vehicle attacks on key or busy crowded place locations.

It is owned by the Home Office and its deployment around the UK is co-ordinated by Sussex Police, with their installation contractor H2S2.

The NBA has been used extensively in the UK this year at other major events including Wimbledon and the European Cup Final in Cardiff.