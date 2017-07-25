Men charged over two separate assaults in Glenrothes

Two men have been charged in connection with two separate assaults in Glenrothes, Fife.

The assaults happened in Canmore Road and at the town's bus station in North Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 22 and 38, suffered injuries to the head and body in the assaults.

The men who have been charged, both aged 21, are due to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.