New community buyout bid for Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh

New plans have been lodged for a community buyout of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children site in Edinburgh.

Marchmont and Sciennes Development Trust wants to turn the 122-year-old site into a hub for affordable housing, businesses and a community hall.

A new, purpose-built facility is due to replace the hospital on Sciennes Road next year.

Scottish ministers have 30 days to decide if the trust should get first refusal on the site.

The trust submitted an application to Scottish ministers earlier this year but land ownership issues meant the bid could not go ahead.

Nathan Bower-Bir, spokesman for Marchmont and Sciennes Development Trust, said: "We are delighted to get our revised application submitted and are confident the Scottish government will see the merits of letting the community take control of the Sick Kids when the NHS moves out.

"The past few weeks have involved an intense effort from our unpaid volunteers to try and clear up complex land ownership issues, but we have been sustained by the growing support for the bid from across the community.

"Our application sets out the exciting opportunities that the Sick Kids presents for the local community through urban community right to buy laws.

"The only way to ensure a community-led development focused on issues directly relevant to the people living in Marchmont and Sciennes is for our applications to be approved."