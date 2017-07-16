Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police probe after body found near woods in Edinburgh

Morningside Terrace, Edinburgh Image copyright Google
Image caption The body was found in Morningside Terrace, Edinburgh, on Friday

Police are investigating after a body was discovered near a wooded area of Morningside in Edinburgh.

The discovery was made in Morningside Terrace, near Millar Crescent, at 14:20 on Friday.

Police have not revealed whether the body is that of a male or female.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death, and a report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites