Police probe after body found near woods in Edinburgh

Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in Morningside Terrace, Edinburgh, on Friday

Police are investigating after a body was discovered near a wooded area of Morningside in Edinburgh.

The discovery was made in Morningside Terrace, near Millar Crescent, at 14:20 on Friday.

Police have not revealed whether the body is that of a male or female.

Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death, and a report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.