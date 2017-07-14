OAP knocked unconscious in bus accident in Edinburgh

An elderly woman has a serious head injury after being knocked unconscious when the bus she was travelling on was forced to brake to avoid a car.

The 81-year-old passenger was on a Lothian Buses number 44 when the incident happened at the Milton Link junction in Edinburgh at about 14:45 on Thursday.

She is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland are urging witnesses to come forward.

It is understood the bus had to brake when a black car swerved in front of it.

Sgt John Easton, of Police Scotland, said: "As a result of the dangerous manoeuvre carried out by the driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman sustained a serious head injury which knocked her unconscious for a short period of time.

"I'm urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that would assist police in tracing the driver of the other vehicle."