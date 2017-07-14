Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

OAP knocked unconscious in bus accident in Edinburgh

An elderly woman has a serious head injury after being knocked unconscious when the bus she was travelling on was forced to brake to avoid a car.

The 81-year-old passenger was on a Lothian Buses number 44 when the incident happened at the Milton Link junction in Edinburgh at about 14:45 on Thursday.

She is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland are urging witnesses to come forward.

It is understood the bus had to brake when a black car swerved in front of it.

Sgt John Easton, of Police Scotland, said: "As a result of the dangerous manoeuvre carried out by the driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman sustained a serious head injury which knocked her unconscious for a short period of time.

"I'm urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with any information that would assist police in tracing the driver of the other vehicle."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites