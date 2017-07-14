Hazardous material on fire in huge blaze at factory in Livingston

Image copyright Google

Hazardous material is on fire in a huge blaze at a factory in West Lothian.

More than 40 firefighters from six appliances are tackling the blaze at Wymen Gordon at Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston.

Specialist chemical support crews are also at the scene of the fire, which started just after 14:00.

Houston Road has been closed to vehicles. The factory creates products for the aerospace and energy markets.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Specialist chemical support units are also in attendance and crews wearing breathing apparatus are using high-powered hoses to tackle the flames."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A number of nearby premises have been evacuated and road closures are in place.

"The public are advised to avoid the area and thanked for their patience and cooperation with emergency services at this time."