Man pulled from water near Royal Yacht
- 13 July 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man has died after being pulled from the water near the Royal Yacht Britannia at Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh.
Police said the elderly man was spotted in the water at Leith at about 22:00 on Wednesday.
He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment, but later died.
A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident were ongoing.