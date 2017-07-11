Prisoner who escaped from Edinburgh Sheriff Court was not handcuffed

Image copyright Police Scotland

A prisoner who is on the run after escaping security staff at an Edinburgh court had not been handcuffed due to an injury, it has emerged.

Steven McGovern, 18, fled from G4S staff at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday and was last seen in the Grassmarket at about 17:00.

Police Scotland said he was wearing a sling on his arm at the time.

Anyone who knows where he is or has seen him has been urged not to approach him and contact police.

He is white, about 5ft 7in, with brown hair. He was wearing a green hooded Lacoste tracksuit, blue T-shirt and green trainers.

Police said he has links to the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.