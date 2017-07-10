Woman sexually assaulted at East Calder bus stop

A man wearing high-visibility clothing sexually assaulted a woman at a bus stop in West Lothian, police have said.

The 33-year-old woman was at a bus stop between Drovers Road and Little Sheil Road in East Calder when she was attacked at about 07:40.

The attacker was described as white, of slim build, 5ft 9/10in tall and in his 30s.

He has short dark receding hair, distinctive side burns and dark stubble.

He was wearing a high-visibility short-sleeved t-shirt with a dark panel on the back, high-visibility trousers and trainers.

He was last seen heading in the direction of Main Street, possibly into Almondell & Calderwood Country Park.

Nichola McConnell, of Police Station said: "This was a very distressing incident for the woman and we're urging anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who recognises his description, to contact us as soon as possible.

"There has been an increase in patrols in the area since this incident was reported and this will continue over the coming days."